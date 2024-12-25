Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 09:21 IST
PM Modi greets people on Christmas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas on Wednesday.

He said on X, ''Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity.'' The prime minister also shared highlights from his participation at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on Monday.

In his speech at the event, Modi stressed the importance of strengthening the spirit of love, harmony and brotherhood in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

