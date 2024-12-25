Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda visits Catholic Bishop's Conference of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 16:31 IST
BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda visited the Catholic Bishop's Conference of India headquarters and the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Christmas.

He said on X, ''As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us also celebrate the spirit of giving, the pursuit of peace, the power of hope, and how we as a nation can embrace and amplify the values of love, compassion and harmony.'' Nadda added that he prayed for happiness and well-being of all fellow countrymen.

He said, ''May our nation continue to progress on the path of development, guided by the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, and reach our destination of Viksit Bharat 2047 with the contribution of all Indians. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Catholic Bishop's Conference of India on Monday.

