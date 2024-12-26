Left Menu

Political Tensions Skyrocket Amid Impeachment Moves in South Korea

South Korea's political scenario is heating up as the main opposition party pushes for the impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo. The move comes amid a constitutional crisis following a martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The opposition claims Han's actions undermine constitutional safeguards.

South Korea is embroiled in political turmoil as the main opposition party gears up to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. The Democratic Party's initiative follows a contentious martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3, which has led to claims against Han for failing to uphold the Constitution.

With a vote set to occur within days, the Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, alleges Han's refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices and vetoing a bill for a special prosecutor as impeachment grounds. If Han is removed, the finance minister is expected to take on the acting presidency role.

The impeachment motion has stirred debates on parliamentary voting requirements and potential economic repercussions. Meanwhile, Yoon faces separate legal challenges, including an investigation into insurrection charges related to the martial law. Lawmakers and citizens await imminent court proceedings and their impact on the country's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

