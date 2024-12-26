Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: Labor Strikes, New Laws, and Holiday Events

A strike at Starbucks will expand to over 300 US stores, as President Biden signs 50 bills into law and Trump announces plans for strict justice policies. American Airlines experienced a brief grounding, while New York witnessed a taxi incident. Additionally, big banks sue the US Fed over stress test practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major strike at Starbucks is set to affect over 300 stores across the US as it continues through Christmas Eve, potentially involving 5,000 workers. Despite the union's actions, Starbucks reports that 98% of its outlets remain operational, with minimal closures.

President Joe Biden has enacted 50 new laws, including a symbolic bill declaring the bald eagle the nation's official bird. He also signed crucial reforms addressing violence on college campuses and accountability in youth treatment centers.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to pursue the death penalty actively for violent offenses. In the realm of aviation, American Airlines quickly recovered from a network glitch disrupting Christmas Eve travel, while banks challenge the US Fed's annual stress tests in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

