US Domestic News Highlights: Labor Strikes, New Laws, and Holiday Events

A major strike at Starbucks is set to affect over 300 stores across the US as it continues through Christmas Eve, potentially involving 5,000 workers. Despite the union's actions, Starbucks reports that 98% of its outlets remain operational, with minimal closures.

President Joe Biden has enacted 50 new laws, including a symbolic bill declaring the bald eagle the nation's official bird. He also signed crucial reforms addressing violence on college campuses and accountability in youth treatment centers.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to pursue the death penalty actively for violent offenses. In the realm of aviation, American Airlines quickly recovered from a network glitch disrupting Christmas Eve travel, while banks challenge the US Fed's annual stress tests in court.

