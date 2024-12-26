Corruption Crackdown: Arrests in Bosnia's Leaders

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Bosnia's Security Minister Nenad Nesic, along with six others, was arrested for organized crime, encompassing money laundering, abuse of office, and bribery charges, as revealed by the state prosecutor's office.

The investigation by the state prosecutor and the Interior Ministry of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic aims to dismantle a corrupt network within Roads of RS, a public company that Nesic managed from 2016 to 2020. Among the arrested is current manager Milan Dakic and Democratic People's Alliance member Mladen Lucic, who faced previous indictments for office abuse.

Despite being taken into custody, Nesic signaled his unwavering commitment to Republika Srpska, while RS President Milorad Dodik dismissed the legal actions as a politically motivated witch hunt, alleging persecution of RS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)