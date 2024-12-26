Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Arrests in Bosnia's Leaders

Bosnia's Security Minister Nenad Nesic and six others were arrested in a major crackdown on organized crime, including charges of money laundering, abuse of office, and accepting bribes. The arrests follow investigations into corruption at the public company Roads of RS, which Nesic managed from 2016-20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Bosnia's Security Minister Nenad Nesic, along with six others, was arrested for organized crime, encompassing money laundering, abuse of office, and bribery charges, as revealed by the state prosecutor's office.

The investigation by the state prosecutor and the Interior Ministry of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic aims to dismantle a corrupt network within Roads of RS, a public company that Nesic managed from 2016 to 2020. Among the arrested is current manager Milan Dakic and Democratic People's Alliance member Mladen Lucic, who faced previous indictments for office abuse.

Despite being taken into custody, Nesic signaled his unwavering commitment to Republika Srpska, while RS President Milorad Dodik dismissed the legal actions as a politically motivated witch hunt, alleging persecution of RS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

