End of an Era: Passing of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition following a sudden loss of consciousness. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics, with a legacy of economic reforms and leadership.

  • Country:
  • India

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. AIIMS Delhi confirmed Singh's death on Thursday night.

He was brought to the hospital's emergency department in a critical state after experiencing a 'sudden loss of consciousness.'

Singh, a distinguished economist and statesman, leaves behind a legacy of significant contributions to India's economic reforms and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

