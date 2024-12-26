Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Peace Advocate
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acclaimed for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, has passed away at 92. Mani Shankar Aiyar highlighted Singh's significant contributions to stabilizing India-Pakistan relations. Singh's demise at AIIMS was due to age-related issues and sudden unconsciousness.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned as the architect of India's economic liberalization, passed away at the age of 92. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister is celebrated not only for his groundbreaking economic reforms but also for his valuable efforts in fostering India-Pakistan relations.
Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar noted Singh's exceptional role in enhancing diplomatic ties between the two countries, describing him as a 'great and good man.' Singh's strategic initiatives have been pivotal in maintaining equilibrium in the region.
According to an AIIMS bulletin, Singh was admitted to the Emergency ward with critical age-related conditions and a sudden loss of consciousness. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics and economic vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New French Prime Minister Faces Uphill Battle Amid Political Turmoil
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi
Francois Bayrou: The Centrist Contender for France's Next Prime Minister
Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.