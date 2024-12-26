Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Peace Advocate

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acclaimed for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, has passed away at 92. Mani Shankar Aiyar highlighted Singh's significant contributions to stabilizing India-Pakistan relations. Singh's demise at AIIMS was due to age-related issues and sudden unconsciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:42 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned as the architect of India's economic liberalization, passed away at the age of 92. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister is celebrated not only for his groundbreaking economic reforms but also for his valuable efforts in fostering India-Pakistan relations.

Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar noted Singh's exceptional role in enhancing diplomatic ties between the two countries, describing him as a 'great and good man.' Singh's strategic initiatives have been pivotal in maintaining equilibrium in the region.

According to an AIIMS bulletin, Singh was admitted to the Emergency ward with critical age-related conditions and a sudden loss of consciousness. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics and economic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

