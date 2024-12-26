Manmohan Singh: The Reluctant King Who Transformed India

Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh prime minister, has died at the age of 92. Known as the 'reluctant king', Singh was instrumental in guiding India through an era of economic reforms while serving two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

Born to a poor family in what is now Pakistan, Singh rose to prominence as an economist and eventually became the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms. These measures propelled India onto the global stage, lifting millions out of poverty and fostering unprecedented economic growth.

Though respected internationally, Singh often grappled with internal political challenges, including coalition demands and scandals. Regardless, his legacy remains significant, shaping India's economic landscape and pioneering diplomatic ties, such as the nuclear deal with the United States in 2008.

