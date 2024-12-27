Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS. His body has been moved to his residence for the public to pay their respects. Doctors at AIIMS embalmed his remains. Khan's contributions as a two-time Prime Minister will be remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:38 IST
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister
body
  • Country:
  • India

The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS, ready for the public to pay their final respects.

Singh, who served as India's two-time prime minister, passed away Thursday at the age of 92 at AIIMS, where he was taken earlier that evening.

Doctors at AIIMS embalmed Singh's body, preparing it for the ceremonies to follow at his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024