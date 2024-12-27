Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister

The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS, ready for the public to pay their final respects.

Singh, who served as India's two-time prime minister, passed away Thursday at the age of 92 at AIIMS, where he was taken earlier that evening.

Doctors at AIIMS embalmed Singh's body, preparing it for the ceremonies to follow at his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)