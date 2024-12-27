Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS. His body has been moved to his residence for the public to pay their respects. Doctors at AIIMS embalmed his remains. Khan's contributions as a two-time Prime Minister will be remembered.
The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS, ready for the public to pay their final respects.
Singh, who served as India's two-time prime minister, passed away Thursday at the age of 92 at AIIMS, where he was taken earlier that evening.
Doctors at AIIMS embalmed Singh's body, preparing it for the ceremonies to follow at his home.
