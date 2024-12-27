Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reforms and Integrity

In a heartfelt tribute, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi praised the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his commitment to Indian civilization marked by dignity, hard work, and humility. Gogoi hailed Singh's unparalleled service to the nation as the architect of India's economic reforms.

Despite being a man of few words, Dr. Singh's impact on the nation is profound and widespread, said Gogoi on social media, as Delhi experienced a coincidental downpour mirroring the nation's sentiment of loss. Singh's legacy resonates with generations of Indians, creating an emotional bond with the people.

Gogoi acknowledged Singh's contributions to Assam, including infrastructure projects and policies. Tributes further extended to Singh's role during the 1991 economic reforms and the 2010 global financial crisis. Extending condolences to Singh's family, Gogoi remarked on Singh's integrity, humility, and wisdom.

