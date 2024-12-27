Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reforms and Integrity
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his dedication, humility, and unparalleled service to India. Singh's contributions to economic reforms and development projects in Assam are highlighted, alongside condolences for his passing and reflections on his enduring legacy.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi praised the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his commitment to Indian civilization marked by dignity, hard work, and humility. Gogoi hailed Singh's unparalleled service to the nation as the architect of India's economic reforms.
Despite being a man of few words, Dr. Singh's impact on the nation is profound and widespread, said Gogoi on social media, as Delhi experienced a coincidental downpour mirroring the nation's sentiment of loss. Singh's legacy resonates with generations of Indians, creating an emotional bond with the people.
Gogoi acknowledged Singh's contributions to Assam, including infrastructure projects and policies. Tributes further extended to Singh's role during the 1991 economic reforms and the 2010 global financial crisis. Extending condolences to Singh's family, Gogoi remarked on Singh's integrity, humility, and wisdom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam's Controversial Move: Linking Aadhaar to NRC Sparks Political Backlash
National Highway 37 in Assam to be Completed by February 2025
Massive Anti-Narcotics Operations in Assam: Over 1.7 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized
Unified Polls: Assam CM Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Push
Assam Chief Minister Calls for Nationwide NRC-like Document