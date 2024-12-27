Cakes, Politics, and Controversy: The Thrissur Mayor's Christmas Conundrum

A fresh political controversy ignited after CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar criticized Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese for meeting BJP state president K Surendran on Christmas Day.

Sunil Kumar, the LDF candidate defeated by Union Minister Suresh Gopi in the recent Lok Sabha elections, alleged on Friday that the gesture of receiving a cake from Surendran was orchestrated as part of a calculated political move.

The CPI has consistently pressed for Varghese's removal, citing his purported wavering political loyalties. Meanwhile, Varghese defended his actions, arguing that the Christmas meet was an act of seasonal goodwill, not political maneuvering.

