US News Roundup: Critical Financial Measures and Corporate Challenges

The U.S. faces a potential debt limit crisis by Jan. 14, as warned by Treasury Secretary Yellen. Various corporate incidents have arisen, including a fire at a Tyson Foods plant and the firing issues at Starbucks. Chinese-backed cyberespionage and TikTok legislation also present pressing national challenges.

Updated: 28-12-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 05:22 IST
The United States faces a looming financial crisis, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government might hit a new debt ceiling as early as January 14. Yellen urged swift action from lawmakers to safeguard America's credit standing.

In Georgia, a deadly incident at a Tyson Foods plant resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a company statement.

In labor disputes, Starbucks faced a legal setback as a federal appeals court largely upheld findings that the company wrongfully fired two baristas for unionizing efforts. Such cases are pivotal in current discussions on labor rights and corporate accountability.

