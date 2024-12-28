US News Roundup: Critical Financial Measures and Corporate Challenges

The United States faces a looming financial crisis, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government might hit a new debt ceiling as early as January 14. Yellen urged swift action from lawmakers to safeguard America's credit standing.

In Georgia, a deadly incident at a Tyson Foods plant resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a company statement.

In labor disputes, Starbucks faced a legal setback as a federal appeals court largely upheld findings that the company wrongfully fired two baristas for unionizing efforts. Such cases are pivotal in current discussions on labor rights and corporate accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)