Mortal remains of ex-PM Manmohan Singh taken to Cong headquarters

28-12-2024
The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the Congress headquarters here from his residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle on Saturday.

Singh's mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters for party leaders and workers to pay their last respects to him.

The former prime minister's last rites will be held at Nigambodh Ghat and his final journey will begin from the Congress headquarters. Singh, who headed the Congress-led UPA government and is considered the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at 92. He was India's prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.

A seven-day national mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

