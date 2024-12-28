TMC Triumphs Amid Controversies in Bengal's Political Landscape

Despite facing political and administrative challenges such as the Sandeshkhali and RG Kar hospital incidents, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sustained its dominance in West Bengal, securing a significant victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent bypolls.

However, this victory didn't eliminate the ongoing controversies, scandals, and internal struggles within the party, testing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership throughout the year. Meanwhile, the BJP grappled with defections and electoral setbacks, seeing a decrease in their parliamentary seat count in the state.

The TMC's success in securing 29 out of 42 seats in the parliamentary polls, up from 22 in 2019, contrasted the sharp decline faced by the BJP. Banerjee's political influence grew, with calls for her to lead the INDIA alliance increasing, amidst the backdrop of scandals that plagued the party.

