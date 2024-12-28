Akkala Sudhakar Leads Delegation to Honor Shri Vem Narender Reddy

Akkala Sudhakar, a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, led a delegation to deliver birthday greetings to Shri Vem Narender Reddy, a key advisor to Telangana's Chief Minister, Shri Revanth Reddy. The group included notable figures such as former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and senior Congress leader Chakradhar Reddy.

The delegation recognized Narender Reddy’s substantial contributions to state development and praised his advisory role in shaping influential policies and welfare programs benefiting the citizens of Telangana. The meeting sparked discussions on the state's growth trajectory, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to achieve enduring developmental goals.

Expressing his appreciation for their warm wishes, Shri Narender Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Chief Minister's vision for a prosperous Telangana. The gathering highlighted the unity and shared dedication among leaders committed to the state's progress and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)