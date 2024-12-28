Left Menu

NCP Unveils First List of Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its first list of 11 candidates for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Among the notable candidates are Mulayam Singh, facing off against Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav in Badli. The elections are scheduled for February next year.

  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took a significant step forward on Saturday, unveiling its initial list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

In a strategic move, the party has positioned Mulayam Singh to challenge Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav in the Badli constituency. Other key candidates include Ratan Tyagi from Burari, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, and Mohammad Harun from Balli Maran. Imran Saifi will contest from Okhla.

Additional candidates include Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Namaha from Laxmi Nagar, Jagdish Bhagat from Gokulpuri, Khem Chand from Mangolpuri, Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri, and Qamar Ahmad from Sangam Vihar. The elections, which promise to be hotly contested, are scheduled for February. Meanwhile, the ruling AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, with Congress naming 47 so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

