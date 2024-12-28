Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War: Districts Dissolved Amidst Controversy
The BJP government in Rajasthan has dissolved nine districts formed by the previous Congress regime, citing impracticality and lack of public interest. This decision, made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet, has prompted protests from Congress leaders, who threaten legal action.
In a significant political move, the BJP administration in Rajasthan has dismantled nine districts created under the previous Congress rule, labeling them as impractical and not in public interest.
The reshuffle was confirmed during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, resulting in Rajasthan retaining seven divisions and 41 districts.
The opposition Congress party, quick to criticize the decision, argued it was fueled by political vendetta and hinted at possible legal battles to counter the government's actions.
