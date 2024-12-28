Left Menu

Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War: Districts Dissolved Amidst Controversy

The BJP government in Rajasthan has dissolved nine districts formed by the previous Congress regime, citing impracticality and lack of public interest. This decision, made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet, has prompted protests from Congress leaders, who threaten legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:12 IST
Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War: Districts Dissolved Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the BJP administration in Rajasthan has dismantled nine districts created under the previous Congress rule, labeling them as impractical and not in public interest.

The reshuffle was confirmed during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, resulting in Rajasthan retaining seven divisions and 41 districts.

The opposition Congress party, quick to criticize the decision, argued it was fueled by political vendetta and hinted at possible legal battles to counter the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024