Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War: Districts Dissolved Amidst Controversy

In a significant political move, the BJP administration in Rajasthan has dismantled nine districts created under the previous Congress rule, labeling them as impractical and not in public interest.

The reshuffle was confirmed during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, resulting in Rajasthan retaining seven divisions and 41 districts.

The opposition Congress party, quick to criticize the decision, argued it was fueled by political vendetta and hinted at possible legal battles to counter the government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)