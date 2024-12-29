Congress Accused of Hypocrisy Over Manmohan Singh's Last Journey

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress for allegedly politicizing the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. His remarks, shared on X, accused the party of a pattern of sidelining Singh during his years in office.

Vaishnaw pointed out the Congress's failure to provide proper recognition for Singh, referencing alleged mishandling of his last rites by comparing it to previous Congress actions. He mentioned the party's denial of a memorial for former PM PV Narasimha Rao and the downplaying of honors for ex-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Highlighting what he called the ultimate insult, Vaishnaw recalled the 2013 incident where Rahul Gandhi publicly dismissed an ordinance approved under Singh's leadership. The Union Minister termed these actions as the peak of hypocrisy from the Congress Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)