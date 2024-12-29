Left Menu

Congress Accused of Hypocrisy Over Manmohan Singh's Last Journey

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the Congress of hypocrisy and politicization surrounding former prime minister Manmohan Singh's last journey. He highlighted Congress's pattern of sidelining Singh during his tenure as PM and criticized their treatment of past leaders. Vaishnaw called Congress's actions the height of hypocrisy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress for allegedly politicizing the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. His remarks, shared on X, accused the party of a pattern of sidelining Singh during his years in office.

Vaishnaw pointed out the Congress's failure to provide proper recognition for Singh, referencing alleged mishandling of his last rites by comparing it to previous Congress actions. He mentioned the party's denial of a memorial for former PM PV Narasimha Rao and the downplaying of honors for ex-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Highlighting what he called the ultimate insult, Vaishnaw recalled the 2013 incident where Rahul Gandhi publicly dismissed an ordinance approved under Singh's leadership. The Union Minister termed these actions as the peak of hypocrisy from the Congress Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

