Cabinet approves Rs 4,081 cr Sonprayag to Kedarnath ropeway project of 12.9 km: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
