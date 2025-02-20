Left Menu

NDA Government Elevates Northeast Priorities

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje claims that past central governments neglected the Northeast, while the Modi-led NDA government prioritizes developmental funding. During the NDA's tenure, tax devolution and grants to Mizoram increased significantly. Prioritizing infrastructure and skill development, NDA aims to integrate the Northeast with national growth.

Updated: 20-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:00 IST
Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, accused previous central administrations of marginalizing the Northeast, emphasizing the Modi government's focus on regional development.

She highlighted that under Modi's leadership, Mizoram's tax and grant allocations surged compared to the Congress-led UPA era.

Karandlaje announced infrastructure plans for railways, highways, and aviation, alongside enhanced support for local industries and skilled labor training initiatives.

