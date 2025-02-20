NDA Government Elevates Northeast Priorities

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, accused previous central administrations of marginalizing the Northeast, emphasizing the Modi government's focus on regional development.

She highlighted that under Modi's leadership, Mizoram's tax and grant allocations surged compared to the Congress-led UPA era.

Karandlaje announced infrastructure plans for railways, highways, and aviation, alongside enhanced support for local industries and skilled labor training initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)