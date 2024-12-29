Left Menu

Controversial Claim: Hanuman Born in Rajbhar Caste Sparks Political Debate

Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar ignited controversy by claiming Lord Hanuman was born in the Rajbhar caste. His comments targeted opposition parties, accusing them of hypocrisy concerning BR Ambedkar. Rajbhar's statements were made during a ceremony in Ballia, triggering political discussions statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 29-12-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:57 IST
The Panchayati Raj Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has stirred controversy by asserting that Lord Hanuman originated from the Rajbhar caste.

As the head of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Rajbhar leveled criticism at the Congress and Samajwadi Party for their sudden admiration of BR Ambedkar.

His comments came during the foundation ceremony for the statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Ballia, intensifying political debates across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

