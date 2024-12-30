Left Menu

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Incumbent president Zoran Milanovic won 49.1% of the vote in Croatia's presidential election but did not achieve a majority, leading to a second-round vote against Dragan Primorac, who received 19.35%. Milanovic aims to offer conciliatory leadership, despite previous confrontations with the current government.

In the first round of Croatia's presidential election, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic secured the highest vote percentage with 49.1%, just shy of the required majority. Consequently, Milanovic will face Dragan Primorac, who garnered 19.35% of the vote, in a second-round election set for January 12.

Milanovic, representing the opposition Social Democrats, was outspoken against the current government led by the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). Nevertheless, he delivered a conciliatory message, pledging to support the government during uncertain times and emphasizing his vision for a Croatia with strong national interests.

The HDZ-backed candidate, Primorac, sees the upcoming runoff as a pivotal opportunity to draw support from right-wing voters whose preferences were split among other candidates in the initial round. Around 3.8 million Croatians were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 46%, according to official data.

