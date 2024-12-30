Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

In the first round of Croatia's presidential election, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic secured the highest vote percentage with 49.1%, just shy of the required majority. Consequently, Milanovic will face Dragan Primorac, who garnered 19.35% of the vote, in a second-round election set for January 12.

Milanovic, representing the opposition Social Democrats, was outspoken against the current government led by the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). Nevertheless, he delivered a conciliatory message, pledging to support the government during uncertain times and emphasizing his vision for a Croatia with strong national interests.

The HDZ-backed candidate, Primorac, sees the upcoming runoff as a pivotal opportunity to draw support from right-wing voters whose preferences were split among other candidates in the initial round. Around 3.8 million Croatians were eligible to vote, with a turnout of 46%, according to official data.

(With inputs from agencies.)