Honduras Congress Rejects Presidential Election Results Amidst Controversy
Honduras' congressional body has declined to validate the November 30 presidential election results, citing concerns over pressure from organized crime and violations of voter freedom. President Luis Redondo announced the decision at a press conference in Tegucigalpa, emphasizing influences from gangs like MS-13 and external pressures.
Honduras' congressional authorities have officially refused to validate the presidential election results from November 30, 2023, amidst allegations of wrongdoing.
Congress President Luis Redondo announced the decision, citing internal pressures from drug trafficking networks and gangs such as MS-13, along with external influences that allegedly violated voters' rights.
Redondo's statement underscores significant concerns over the integrity of the electoral process and the pervasive role of organized crime in affecting national politics.
