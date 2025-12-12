Left Menu

Chacarra Seizes Lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship with Stellar Second Round

Eugenio Chacarra takes the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship with a 15-under-par total after shooting a 66 in the second round. He holds a two-stroke lead over Jayden Schaper. Branden Grace and John Parry follow in third place, with Michael Hollick in joint fifth after a bogey-free 63.

Updated: 12-12-2025 22:23 IST
Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra stormed to the forefront of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, showcasing an impressive 15-under-par total after a stellar second-round 66.

He commands a two-stroke lead over South Africa's promising 24-year-old, Jayden Schaper, who wowed with eight birdies, closing with a flawless 64 to briefly enjoy the clubhouse lead.

Chacarra narrowly missed an albatross to open, settling for an eagle. Despite setbacks at the 10th and 11th holes, he regained momentum with birdies at the 16th and 18th. Branden Grace and John Parry trail closely by three strokes, with Michael Hollick in joint fifth after an outstanding 63.

(With inputs from agencies.)

