Left Menu

Rajendra Arlekar: New Governor of Kerala

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Kerala at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony featured Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar administering the oath. Arlekar follows Arif Mohammed Khan, now the Governor of Bihar, with a welcoming by Kerala's top political figures upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:44 IST
Rajendra Arlekar: New Governor of Kerala
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took office as the 23rd Governor of Kerala, marking the occasion with a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The event was highlighted by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Nitin Jamdar, who administered the oath precisely at 10:30 am.

Arlekar assumes the role after Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar. The oath-taking ceremony was graced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior political leaders, reflecting the significance of the event in the state’s political landscape.

Upon his arrival in Kerala's capital on Wednesday, Arlekar was warmly received at the international airport by Chief Minister Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and ministers K Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally. This transition follows an announcement by President Droupadi Murmu, appointing Khan as Bihar’s Governor and Arlekar as Kerala’s new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025