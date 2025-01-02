Rajendra Arlekar: New Governor of Kerala

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took office as the 23rd Governor of Kerala, marking the occasion with a ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The event was highlighted by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Nitin Jamdar, who administered the oath precisely at 10:30 am.

Arlekar assumes the role after Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar. The oath-taking ceremony was graced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior political leaders, reflecting the significance of the event in the state’s political landscape.

Upon his arrival in Kerala's capital on Wednesday, Arlekar was warmly received at the international airport by Chief Minister Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and ministers K Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally. This transition follows an announcement by President Droupadi Murmu, appointing Khan as Bihar’s Governor and Arlekar as Kerala’s new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)