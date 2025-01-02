Rajendra Arlekar: New Governor of Kerala
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Kerala at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony featured Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar administering the oath. Arlekar follows Arif Mohammed Khan, now the Governor of Bihar, with a welcoming by Kerala's top political figures upon arrival.
