Karnataka Political Controversy: Minister Denies Involvement in Contractor's Suicide

Karnataka's political landscape is fraught with tension as Minister Priyank Kharge strongly denies BJP accusations linking him to contractor Sachin Panchal's tragic suicide. Addressing media, Kharge clarified he is not implicated in Panchal's suicide note, contrasting it with a previous case involving BJP-linked Santosh Patil.

Minister Kharge questioned BJP's credibility, highlighting unresolved issues within their ranks, particularly concerning former Minister Munirathna. Kharge's critique extended to the party's adherence to its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' mantra, challenging their commitment to their own principles.

As the BJP plans an agitation in Kharge's district, he emphasizes the necessity for an internal introspection within the BJP before making external claims. Kharge calls for an inquiry to verify Panchal's accusations against his aide, Raju Kapanur, amidst allegations of extortion.

