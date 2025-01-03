A Crucial Vote: Republicans Face House Speaker Decision

In a critical moment for House Republicans, a vote is set to determine the fate of Mike Johnson as Speaker. This decision will test the party's cohesion amidst internal divisions and gauge the influence of President-elect Donald Trump.

Republicans, holding a slim 219-215 majority, can afford few dissenters if Johnson is to remain in power. Despite Trump's endorsement, dissenter Thomas Massie has pledged to vote against Johnson, threatening his position.

The vote's outcome will have far-reaching implications, impacting Trump's legislative agenda and crucial fiscal decisions, including the nation's debt ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)