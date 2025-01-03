Controversy Unfolds: Gujarat Woman's Arrest Sparks Political Backlash
A woman in Gujarat, allegedly involved in a conspiracy to defame a BJP MLA, was granted bail after a public outcry. Opposition parties criticized her arrest and police conduct, claiming she was unjustly paraded. The incident raised questions about BJP's internal politics and law enforcement methods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A controversy erupted in Gujarat as a woman, allegedly implicated in a plot to tarnish a BJP MLA's image, was released on bail amidst political tensions.
The incident drew flak from opposition parties and community groups, condemning her public parade by the police.
The case has spotlighted BJP's internal rivalries and policing practices, stirring debate statewide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- woman
- arrest
- BJP
- MLA
- defamation
- police
- opposition
- parade
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Police Force with Major Funding
Suspected Shooter's Clash with Police Ends in Fatal Berwyn Standoff
5 dead, 37 injured in fire after truck carrying chemical collides with other vehicles in Jaipur: Police.
Cong's youth wing chief Uday Bhanu Chib put in preventive detention ahead of protest against party worker's death in Assam: Police.
Political Turmoil: BJP MLC Accuses Police of Human Rights Violations