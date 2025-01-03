Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Gujarat Woman's Arrest Sparks Political Backlash

A woman in Gujarat, allegedly involved in a conspiracy to defame a BJP MLA, was granted bail after a public outcry. Opposition parties criticized her arrest and police conduct, claiming she was unjustly paraded. The incident raised questions about BJP's internal politics and law enforcement methods.

A controversy erupted in Gujarat as a woman, allegedly implicated in a plot to tarnish a BJP MLA's image, was released on bail amidst political tensions.

The incident drew flak from opposition parties and community groups, condemning her public parade by the police.

The case has spotlighted BJP's internal rivalries and policing practices, stirring debate statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

