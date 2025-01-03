No Changes in Karnataka Leadership: CM Siddaramaiah Dismisses Rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday quashed all rumors regarding an imminent change of guard or a cabinet reshuffle in the state. Addressing the media, he categorically stated there was no leadership change planned.

The speculation surfaced after Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted a dinner for Siddaramaiah and his cabinet members on Thursday. The gathering, absent Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, fueled rumors of Shivakumar being replaced as Congress state president.

Despite these assertions, CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that the dinner was a social affair with no political agenda. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar suggested underlying party tensions were signified by the event, though these were denied by state ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)