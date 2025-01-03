Left Menu

No Changes in Karnataka Leadership: CM Siddaramaiah Dismisses Rumors

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has dismissed speculation of a leadership change or cabinet reshuffle in the state, following a dinner hosted by Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Rumors suggested a shift in Congress leadership, potentially involving Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, but these claims were ultimately refuted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:06 IST
No Changes in Karnataka Leadership: CM Siddaramaiah Dismisses Rumors
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday quashed all rumors regarding an imminent change of guard or a cabinet reshuffle in the state. Addressing the media, he categorically stated there was no leadership change planned.

The speculation surfaced after Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted a dinner for Siddaramaiah and his cabinet members on Thursday. The gathering, absent Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, fueled rumors of Shivakumar being replaced as Congress state president.

Despite these assertions, CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that the dinner was a social affair with no political agenda. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar suggested underlying party tensions were signified by the event, though these were denied by state ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025