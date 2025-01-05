Austrian Political Shake-Up: Nehammer Resigns Amid Coalition Breakdown

In a significant political development, the Austrian People's Party has nominated Christian Stocker as its interim leader following Chancellor Karl Nehammer's expected resignation. Nehammer's announcement came after coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats failed for a second time.

The resignation has heightened uncertainty in Austrian politics, with Stocker, a seasoned lawyer and politician, expected to steer the party through this tumultuous period. Nehammer cited 'destructive forces' within the Social Democrats as a key reason behind the breakdown of talks.

Austria faces pressing economic challenges, including a budget deficit and recession, and the People's Party's future direction remains unclear. An early election could loom, while President Alexander Van der Bellen is expected to announce the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)