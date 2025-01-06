Starmer vs. Musk: Prosecutorial Defense Amidst Social Media Storm

Amidst scathing criticism from U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, Keir Starmer staunchly defended his tenure as Britain's top prosecutor. While refusing to mention Musk by name, Starmer addressed allegations related to his prosecution of grooming gangs during a press conference.

Starmer emphasized his efforts to tackle such issues head-on by reopening closed cases, an assertion he made with visible anger. He highlighted major prosecutions during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions, pushing back against misinformation.

The prime minister also addressed Musk's attacks on British safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, defending her integrity. Despite these social media controversies, Starmer aimed to shift focus towards health service reforms, seeking to alleviate long waiting lists in public hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)