Left Menu

Starmer vs. Musk: Prosecutorial Defense Amidst Social Media Storm

Keir Starmer vigorously defended his record as Britain's top prosecutor in response to Elon Musk's criticism about his handling of grooming gang cases. Starmer highlighted his proactive measures, including reopening cases, amidst Musk's social media accusations. The prime minister sought to focus on public health reform but faced narrative challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST
Starmer vs. Musk: Prosecutorial Defense Amidst Social Media Storm
Keir Starmer

Amidst scathing criticism from U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, Keir Starmer staunchly defended his tenure as Britain's top prosecutor. While refusing to mention Musk by name, Starmer addressed allegations related to his prosecution of grooming gangs during a press conference.

Starmer emphasized his efforts to tackle such issues head-on by reopening closed cases, an assertion he made with visible anger. He highlighted major prosecutions during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions, pushing back against misinformation.

The prime minister also addressed Musk's attacks on British safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, defending her integrity. Despite these social media controversies, Starmer aimed to shift focus towards health service reforms, seeking to alleviate long waiting lists in public hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025