Left Menu

Biden's Steel Block: Political Maneuvers Alleged in $14.9 Billion Deal

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel allege that President Biden unlawfully blocked their merger bid, citing political influence rather than genuine national security concerns. A lawsuit seeks to overturn this decision, highlighting bias in the review process and questioning Biden's motives ahead of the U.S. election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:15 IST
Biden's Steel Block: Political Maneuvers Alleged in $14.9 Billion Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel have filed a lawsuit accusing President Joe Biden of unlawfully blocking their $14.9 billion merger. The companies argue that Biden's actions, influenced by political motives, compromised the integrity of the national security review process.

The legal action, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, demands a fresh review of the deal devoid of undue political sway. The lawsuit accuses Biden of leveraging the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) to support his political ambitions, particularly in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The controversial merger, pivotal to the steel industry, also faces opposition from rival Cleveland-Cliffs and steelworkers union president David McCall, who insist the company remain domestic. As U.S. Steel's share value rises, the outcome of this legal battle could significantly impact the U.S. steel market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025