Lawsuit Challenges End of Temporary Protection for Venezuelans

A legal battle has arisen in San Francisco, where a group of seven Venezuelans, alongside the National TPS Alliance, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's move to end temporary deportation protections for over 348,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. This action challenges the recent decision by the Department of Homeland Security.

The contentious decision, made on February 3, threatens to strip these individuals of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS), potentially rendering them vulnerable to deportation and loss of work permits by April. An additional 252,000 Venezuelans could risk losing their status and associated benefits by September.

Critics argue that the move aligns with former President Trump's broader immigration crackdown agenda, which aims to restrict humanitarian programs. The lawsuit accuses current Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of unlawfully overturning an 18-month extension of TPS initially granted by President Biden in 2021 due to the volatile political situation in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)