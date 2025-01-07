Left Menu

Former President Kovind Meets Current President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a notable encounter, Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet with the current President, Droupadi Murmu. The meeting was confirmed through an official post by the president's office, along with a shared photograph of the interaction.

In a significant meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Former President Ram Nath Kovind engaged in talks with current President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

The encounter was publicized by the president's office, which announced the meeting on social media platform X.

Further asserting the event's importance, the office shared a photograph depicting the two Indian dignitaries together.

