Delhi BJP Eyes 'Double-Engine' Government Victory in Upcoming Elections
The Delhi BJP is optimistic about forming a 'double-engine' government with election results on February 8. Assembly elections are set for February 5, with a significant voter base of 1.55 crore. Party leaders anticipate support from both state and central leadership under Prime Minister Modi for a local win.
The Delhi BJP is gearing up for an election showdown, expressing optimism that the forthcoming results on February 8 will usher in a 'double-engine' government in the nation's capital.
With Assembly polls scheduled for February 5 and a massive voter turnout expected, the party is hopeful that over 1.55 crore voters will cast their ballots in favor of transforming Delhi under BJP leadership.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, addressing the media, emphasized the importance of February 5, expecting the 'lotus' to symbolically bloom and signaling a strengthened alignment between state and central governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
