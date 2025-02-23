Germany at the Crossroads: Election Drama Unfolds as Voters Decide Future Leadership

In a highly anticipated election, German voters are poised to decide the direction of the country's political landscape amidst concerns over economic stagnation, immigration policies, and the uncertain future of Ukraine. The centre-right opposition, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently favored to succeed in this pivotal race.

Amidst this contested arena, over 59 million eligible voters will elect 630 representatives to Germany's Bundestag. The election follows a tumultuous period characterized by a coalition collapse under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with potential coalition talks expected to extend for weeks.

The rise of the far-right and their increased vote share spells new challenges for the traditional parties, while defense spending and support for Ukraine remain central topics. The outcome will significantly influence the European Union's largest economy and its role on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)