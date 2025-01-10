Left Menu

Trump Hosts Republican Governors for Strategic Talks Ahead of Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump hosted Republican governors at his Florida club, aiming to set a conservative agenda. Governors discussed collaboration with Trump amidst concerns over federal overreach. Trump engaged in various discussions, including drones, Greenland, and Russia. The meeting highlighted prospects for cooperation across party lines.

President-elect Donald Trump convened a dinner Thursday night with 22 Republican governors at his Florida club, focusing on crafting a conservative agenda as he prepares to take office in 11 days.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte noted the absence of some state leaders due to inaugural events or weather, but emphasized the enthusiastic acceptance of Trump's invitation and a new era of federal-state collaboration that had been lacking under Biden. The gathering, which included limited media access, featured Trump discussing topics ranging from Greenland and tech industry visits to Canadian tariffs and his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The assembly underscored the desire for bipartisan cooperation, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis highlighting effective disaster collaboration with both Biden and Trump. On drone issues, Trump suggested potential government cover-ups, promising revelations post-inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

