Political Diplomacy: Mani Shankar Aiyar's Call for Open Dialogue

In a significant statement at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, former diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyar called for India to offer asylum to Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, citing her contributions to India. Amidst demands for her extradition, Aiyar emphasized the need for sustained diplomatic discussions between India and Bangladesh.

Aiyar addressed the recent attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, suggesting these incidents are predominantly politically motivated, with many targeting Hasina's supporters. He remarked on the greater cultural similarities between Indians and Pakistanis despite the partition, highlighting the political challenges faced by the region.

Criticizing the current government's reluctance to engage diplomatically with Pakistan, Aiyar praised former PM Manmohan Singh's approach to back-channel talks with Pakistan. He stressed the need to follow Singh's example in seeking dialogue rather than perpetuating tensions, particularly concerning the Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)