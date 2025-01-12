S Jaishankar to Attend Trump's Second Inaugural Ceremony

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at Donald Trump's second inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

During his visit, Jaishankar will engage with members of the incoming administration, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between India and the US.

Despite various international concerns regarding Trump's policies, India perceives an opportunity for deeper relations, given Trump's favorable political view of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)