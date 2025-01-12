S Jaishankar to Attend Trump's Second Inaugural Ceremony
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. The visit, which will include meetings with representatives of the new administration, highlights India's advantageous position in fostering stronger bilateral relations with Trump's government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:59 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at Donald Trump's second inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.
During his visit, Jaishankar will engage with members of the incoming administration, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between India and the US.
Despite various international concerns regarding Trump's policies, India perceives an opportunity for deeper relations, given Trump's favorable political view of the country.
