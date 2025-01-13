Scotland's Power Couple: A Marriage and Legacy Unraveled

In an unexpected turn of events, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed that she and her husband, Peter Murrell, have decided to end their marriage. The announcement follows nearly two years after both were questioned in connection to a police investigation concerning Scottish National Party (SNP) finances.

Sturgeon, who became Scotland's longest-serving first minister and led several SNP electoral victories, made the statement on Instagram, divulging that they have been separated for a while but have decided now to make it public. The investigation revolves around the fate of over 600,000 pounds in party funds intended for an independence campaign but allegedly misused.

Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was charged with embezzlement last year but has remained silent on the matter. Meanwhile, Sturgeon's political reputation has been marred by this scandal and concerns regarding her management style during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)