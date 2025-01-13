UPDATE 1-US sees possible Gaza deal this week, Sullivan tells Bloomberg

The Biden administration sees a possible Gaza truce as soon as this week, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told Bloomberg News on Monday, adding that there were no guarantees that the parties would agree to such a deal.

Sullivan, speaking to Bloomberg in an interview, added that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been in contact with incoming President Donald Trump's team and has sought to have a united front on the issue ahead of Washington's Jan. 20 transition of power. "The pressure building here towards the end of President Biden's term has been considerable," Sullivan said. "It's there for the taking."

Biden leaves office next week after Democrats lost the White House in November's election, handing back the U.S. government to Trump and his fellow Republicans, who will control both chambers of Congress. Envoys of both Biden and Trump attended weekend talks on the potential deal.

"The question is now: Can we all collectively seize the moment and make this happen," Sullivan told Bloomberg, adding that Biden had directed him to work closely with the incoming team.

