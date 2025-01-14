France's Looming Debt Crisis: A National Responsibility
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addressed the French parliament, emphasizing the critical debt situation as a significant national issue. He stated that all government parties share the blame for this financial predicament due to past spending policies, likening it to a 'fatal tango' bringing France to a crisis point.
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has issued a stark warning about France's mounting debt, describing it as a looming threat to the nation's stability.
Addressing parliament, Bayrou attributed the financial crisis to irresponsible spending over decades by all political parties.
He called for collective accountability, suggesting this 'fatal tango' has dangerously pushed the country towards a fiscal cliff.
