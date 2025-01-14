Political Sparks Fly: AAP's War of Words with BJP over Bomb Threat Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has firmly rebuffed accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggesting its involvement in recent bomb threats to Delhi schools. AAP labeled these allegations as 'concocted stories,' accusing the BJP of exploiting the issue politically ahead of the assembly polls to gain electoral advantage.

The controversy ensued after Delhi Police implicated a Class-12 student in sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools. The involvement of an NGO, allegedly supporting a political group and favoring Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, raised suspicions. However, police have not disclosed the political party's name.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized AAP, accusing it of connections to anti-national NGOs. In response, AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned the timing of these accusations, pointing fingers at BJP for politicizing safety issues in Delhi, which should be under the purview of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)