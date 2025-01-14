Full-Staff Flags for Trump Inauguration

In an announcement made public on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that flags at the U.S. Capitol would fly at full-staff to mark the inauguration of incoming President Donald Trump. This gesture aims to celebrate national unity.

The full-staff display is a sign of honor and recognition for the transition of leadership, underscoring an important moment in the nation's political calendar.

Following the inauguration, the flags will be lowered to half-staff the next day as a tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, showcasing the nation's reverence for past leaders.

