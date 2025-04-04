Left Menu

Historic Conclave: Congress Gears Up for Key Meetings in Gujarat

The Congress party is preparing for significant meetings in Gujarat, including the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial on April 8, and the All India Congress Committee session at Sabarmati Riverfront on April 9. The events will address national issues and party strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are underway in Gujarat for major Congress events happening next week. The Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, will convene at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial on April 8. Additionally, the All India Congress Committee session will be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront on April 9.

A large dome is being set up at Sabarmati Riverfront for the session, while the CWC meeting venue is also being readied. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker confirmed that 262 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will participate in the CWC meeting. State Congress presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders are also invited.

This is the first AICC session in Gujarat in 64 years, drawing nearly 3,000 delegates nationwide. The session aims to address challenges from the BJP's policies and plans for Congress's future, according to Manish Doshi, the state Congress chief spokesperson. The Gujarat party unit is organizing various logistics for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

