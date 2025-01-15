Liquor Scam Allegations Surge: CAG Report Sparks Kejriwal Controversy

In a scathing attack on Wednesday, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit hit out at Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of a liquor scam. Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which points to a Rs 2,000 crore swindle, Dikshit accused AAP of concealing the report to hide their complicity.

The controversy intensified following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to allow the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This development underscores the alleged money laundering activities linked to the liquor scam case.

The CAG report laid bare significant lapses in the Delhi government's excise policy, bringing to light a staggering Rs 2,026 crore revenue loss. It highlighted deviations from the policy's objectives, lack of transparency in pricing, and irregularities in license issuance, with substantial portions of the losses tied to untendered licenses and unjust exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)