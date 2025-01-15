Left Menu

Liquor Scam Allegations Surge: CAG Report Sparks Kejriwal Controversy

Sandeep Dikshit accuses Arvind Kejriwal and AAP of hiding a CAG report detailing a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam. The report revealed major policy deviations and lack of transparency. The Union Ministry has authorized prosecution against Kejriwal under the PMLA for alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:30 IST
Liquor Scam Allegations Surge: CAG Report Sparks Kejriwal Controversy
Congress Sandeep Dikshit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on Wednesday, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit hit out at Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of a liquor scam. Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which points to a Rs 2,000 crore swindle, Dikshit accused AAP of concealing the report to hide their complicity.

The controversy intensified following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to allow the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This development underscores the alleged money laundering activities linked to the liquor scam case.

The CAG report laid bare significant lapses in the Delhi government's excise policy, bringing to light a staggering Rs 2,026 crore revenue loss. It highlighted deviations from the policy's objectives, lack of transparency in pricing, and irregularities in license issuance, with substantial portions of the losses tied to untendered licenses and unjust exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025