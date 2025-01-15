Left Menu

Constitution Clash: Finance Minister Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Rahul Gandhi's statement about fighting BJP, RSS, and the Indian state. Gandhi, carrying the Indian Constitution, argues against alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, accusing the Election Commission of lacking transparency. He emphasizes the need for electoral fairness and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:23 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, in which he stated that the opposition fights against the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state. She questioned his motives for carrying the Indian Constitution, underscoring her concerns in a social media post.

Addressing Congress leaders at the inauguration of their new headquarters, Gandhi warned that the opposition struggles against not just political organizations like BJP and RSS but the state itself. He expressed concerns over alleged anomalies in the electoral process during Maharashtra's elections.

Gandhi accused the Election Commission of hindering transparency by not providing a voters' list from the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra. He emphasized the need for transparency and fairness, questioning why the Commission withheld crucial information.

