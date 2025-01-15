Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Brewing Political Storm

The release of Karnataka's caste census report has been postponed by a week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced. Originally planned for a cabinet presentation, the report's delay stems from its sensitive findings.

With rising tensions among Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the report, compiled under the previous Congress government, remains under wraps. These communities regard the survey as unscientific.

The census results confront traditional beliefs about caste demographics, posing a challenge to current political dynamics. Stakeholders argue over the need for transparency amid calls for a follow-up survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)