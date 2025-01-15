Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Brewing Political Storm

The Karnataka caste census report, originally set for release to the state cabinet, has been delayed by a week. Its findings are reportedly contentious, sparking controversy among dominant communities, Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The report may ignite political tensions as communities demand its public disclosure.

The release of Karnataka's caste census report has been postponed by a week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced. Originally planned for a cabinet presentation, the report's delay stems from its sensitive findings.

With rising tensions among Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the report, compiled under the previous Congress government, remains under wraps. These communities regard the survey as unscientific.

The census results confront traditional beliefs about caste demographics, posing a challenge to current political dynamics. Stakeholders argue over the need for transparency amid calls for a follow-up survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

