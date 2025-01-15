Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Brewing Political Storm
The Karnataka caste census report, originally set for release to the state cabinet, has been delayed by a week. Its findings are reportedly contentious, sparking controversy among dominant communities, Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The report may ignite political tensions as communities demand its public disclosure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The release of Karnataka's caste census report has been postponed by a week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced. Originally planned for a cabinet presentation, the report's delay stems from its sensitive findings.
With rising tensions among Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the report, compiled under the previous Congress government, remains under wraps. These communities regard the survey as unscientific.
The census results confront traditional beliefs about caste demographics, posing a challenge to current political dynamics. Stakeholders argue over the need for transparency amid calls for a follow-up survey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam Vacation Sparks Political Controversy Amid Mourning
Karnataka Political Controversy: Minister Denies Involvement in Contractor's Suicide
Telangana's 'Rythu Bharosa' Scheme Sparks Political Controversy
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel, Sparking Political Controversy
Political Controversy Ignites Over Comments on Priyanka Gandhi