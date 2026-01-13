Left Menu

SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has flagged over 11,000 illegal voters, with Nadia district leading. The process has led to political clashes, as opposition sees it as voter cleanup, while ruling parties question its execution. The final phase may alter the political landscape further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:18 IST
SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal has brought to light the presence of over 11,000 'illegal' voters, with the majority identified in the Nadia district. The findings emerged from hearings involving nearly 9.31 lakh voters, part of an ongoing effort to scrutinize voter rolls statewide.

The West Bengal government's data have not yet received a response from the Election Commission, which is overseeing the SIR proceedings. The process, aimed at rectifying voter lists, has sparked political tensions as opposition parties support the cleanup while the ruling Trinamool Congress raises concerns about execution methods.

As districts like Bankura and southern Kolkata report zero illegal voters amid numerous notices, the discrepancies have fueled debate. Political analysts believe that upcoming final electoral rolls could escalate discussions, especially with the electorate count shrinking significantly due to removals based on specific criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Meeting Between Trump and Machado: Shaping Venezuela's Future

High-Stakes Meeting Between Trump and Machado: Shaping Venezuela's Future

 Global
2
Trump's Health Plan Surprise: Direct Payments and Drug Price Cuts

Trump's Health Plan Surprise: Direct Payments and Drug Price Cuts

 United States
3
Press Under Pressure: Allegations of AAP's Media Muzzling in Punjab

Press Under Pressure: Allegations of AAP's Media Muzzling in Punjab

 India
4
Trade Tensions Thrive: USMCA's Uncertain Future Under Political Shadows

Trade Tensions Thrive: USMCA's Uncertain Future Under Political Shadows

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Using Mobile Messages to Protect Girls’ Education During School Closures in Pakistan

How Rising Heat Pushes Workers into Informality and Reshapes Firm Productivity in India

Why Early and Substantive Project Restructuring Improves World Bank Project Performance

Beyond Legal Reform: How Social Norms Decide Women’s Access to Work, Pay, and Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026