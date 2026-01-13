SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal has brought to light the presence of over 11,000 'illegal' voters, with the majority identified in the Nadia district. The findings emerged from hearings involving nearly 9.31 lakh voters, part of an ongoing effort to scrutinize voter rolls statewide.

The West Bengal government's data have not yet received a response from the Election Commission, which is overseeing the SIR proceedings. The process, aimed at rectifying voter lists, has sparked political tensions as opposition parties support the cleanup while the ruling Trinamool Congress raises concerns about execution methods.

As districts like Bankura and southern Kolkata report zero illegal voters amid numerous notices, the discrepancies have fueled debate. Political analysts believe that upcoming final electoral rolls could escalate discussions, especially with the electorate count shrinking significantly due to removals based on specific criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)