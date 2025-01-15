Left Menu

Crores in Assets: BJP's Bidhuri and Verma Gear Up for Delhi Assembly Polls

BJP leaders Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma have declared assets worth crores as they prepare for the Delhi Assembly elections. Bidhuri and Verma listed significant movable and immovable wealth in their affidavits. The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 5, with results announced on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:03 IST
In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP stalwarts Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma have revealed substantial asset declarations in their affidavits. Bidhuri, contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, disclosed Rs 2.57 crore in movable assets along with Rs 12.3 crore in immovable property. His wife disclosed additional assets, totaling Rs 5.06 crore.

On the other hand, Verma, a former Member of Parliament, declared Rs 77.89 crore in movable assets and Rs 12.19 crore in immovable wealth. While he cited business and social work as income sources, Bidhuri's earnings stem from business and rental income.

Both leaders are pivotal to the BJP's campaign strategy, tasked with voter mobilization efforts ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, slated for February 5. The results will be declared on February 8, underscoring the importance of their declarations in setting the stage for the elections.

